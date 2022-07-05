Apple's iPhones Might Soon Work Much Better Under Water

The past two decades have witnessed tremendous advancements in the capabilities of smartphones. What started as a revolution in the mid-2000s with Nokia's (then) powerful Symbian devices soon gave way to the iPhone, which once again transformed the space after it arrived in 2007. The first generation iPhone didn't just set the blueprint for the design and form factor of modern smartphones — it brought drastic and long-lasting changes in the way users interact with these devices. In fact, it wouldn't be erroneous to state that the soul of the first generation iPhone continues to manifest in all the smartphones that followed it, including Android phones.

The first generation iPhone shows how far we have come. Modern smartphones can now access high-speed internet without Wi-Fi, they can record videos and take pictures with breathtaking detail, and you can use them to swipe right on the screen to get yourself a date. Despite all of the advancements, however, most modern phones are still unable to do something as simple as letting users type on a wet screen without making them bang their heads against a wall in frustration. Now, it seems, Apple wants to change that.