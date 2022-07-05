2021 Mazda3 Gallery

The Mazda3 may be the automaker's smallest car, but that doesn't mean it's missing out on the driving dynamics the automaker is known for.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Available as both a hatchback and a sedan, it kicks off at under $21k (plus destination) and looks like it should cost significantly more. Mazda has a good selection of alloy wheel designs in a variety of sizes, depending on whether you prioritize ride comfort or style.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Regular models get a 2.0-liter engine and a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The latter leaves the Mazda3 unexpectedly capable in states where winter weather is a given, and could help keep drivers out of compact crossovers and SUVs.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Mazda keeps delivering for enthusiasts, with the option of a manual transmission on select trims and drivetrains if you prefer. Alternatively, Mazda's automatic gearbox has six speeds and paddles behind the steering wheel.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There's also the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, dropping the 2.5-liter turbocharged gas engine under the hood for a big uptick in power. Figure on 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, as long as you pump it with 93 octane fuel. Sadly the manual transmission isn't on the menu.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

AWD in the Turbo is standard, as is a high level of standard kit inside, and a fairly restrained exterior styling treatment. It might not look like a hooligan, but from behind the wheel there's a whole lot to like, particularly since you don't sacrifice practicality in the process.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Inside, Mazda's reputation for punching above its price point in cabin design and technology continues to hold true. Premium-feel materials and a clean, sleek aesthetic single the Mazda3 out from rivals.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Mazda's tech story isn't quite so compelling, however. The automaker continues to avoid touchscreens, preferring instead to have drivers interact with features like navigation and Apple CarPlay via a rotary knob that doubles as a joystick in the center console.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A drive mode switch shifts the Mazda3 from normal to Sport mode. That encourages the automatic transmission to hold lower gears for longer, as well as making the throttle tip-in more aggressive.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The end result isn't going to be so beguiling on the road as a Miata might be, but then again the diminutive two-seater doesn't have the same practicality as the Mazda3. That includes a decent-sized rear bench, which folds down to expand the already-reasonable trunk.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As for driver assistance technology, Mazda offers a full suite of systems including adaptive cruise control with automatic lane-keeping assistance. There's also blind spot monitoring, keeping track of what might be creeping up in the adjacent lane.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

On the economy front, the hatchback is rated for 23 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined.