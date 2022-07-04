This Tesla-Powered BMW EV Combines Classic Styling With Modern Power

Teslas aren't usually associated with classic cars, but they can be, at least a Tesla engine is installed into a timeless BMW model's chassis. Regarding classic BMWs, the E9 3.0 CSI coupe is among the most desirable automobiles on the market. Its value has significantly appreciated over the years, starting at around $11,000 in the '80s and soaring to $30,000 by 2008 (via Hemmings). With BMW's future steering towards electric, however, original parts for these classic coupes might soon be ancient history. Of course, that won't be the case with this 1975 BMW 3.0 CSI Coupe, which had its six-cylinder engine swapped for a Tesla S P85 electric motor.

The car's being sold on Bonham for an eye-watering price tag ranging from £175,000 to £200,000 (about $212,800 to $243,200). Its listing detailed how the old-new BMW EV was subjected to a 3-year restoration and electric conversion process. This includes upgrading most of its parts to the more racing-oriented 3.0 CSL's specifications. The idea behind this conversion was to update the '75 3.0 CSI using "21st-century innovation" but without changing its classic "essence." While purists might see its electric conversion as a detractor rather than an asset, the vehicle proves its worth through its history — its past ownership is quite rich, literally.