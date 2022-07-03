How To Turn Off Noise Reduction On Your TV

Turning off noise reduction is an easy process that can be done directly in the TV's settings. Follow these steps to turn the feature off:

1. Go to your TV's settings menu, which can usually be accessed by pressing a gear icon or button that says Settings on the remote.

2. Go to the TV's Picture settings.

3. Find a setting that mentions Noise Reduction. If you don't see it here, try going to Advanced or Expert settings. The exact location of the feature will vary depending on your TV's make and model (via Samsung).

4. You may see two different Noise Reduction options: MPEG Noise Reduction and Dynamic/Digital Noise Reduction (DNR). In most cases, you don't need to worry much about MPEG Noise Reduction, which simply turns down the noise around outlines, but you can turn it off if you wish (via Sony). Instead, look at Dynamic/Digital Noise Reduction and turn that either to off or the lowest setting.

5. Exit the settings to enjoy your better picture quality.

This is a quick fix that can make high-quality videos much clearer and more detailed.