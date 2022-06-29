Galaxy XCover6 Pro Is A Rugged Phone That Doesn't Look Terrible

Most rugged phones are built like tanks and honestly look like one. These devices are mostly intended for use in industrial and high-risk settings, so it seems that they were designed under the assumption that looks don't matter in those scenarios. That may be due, in part, to the popular belief that phones with premium looks are fragile, which isn't the case anymore. It seems the industry is finally shedding those old misconceptions and has started to make extra-durable phones look less like a throwback to the '90s. Samsung's latest rugged phone is no beauty, but the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is at least something you won't be ashamed of, and it has one special feature to boot (via Samsung).

Rugged phones need to survive a fall and a tumble, and while there are plenty of cases that provide that protection, these unique handsets come with a thick skin right out of the box. That means they tend to be bulky, rough, and probably unwieldy. With today's technologies and advancements in manufacturing, they don't really have to be, and some rugged phones have started looking more normal while remaining true to their nature.

The new Galaxy XCover6 Pro, for example, still has a somewhat thick exterior and wide bezels around the display, but it's not as egregious as other phones in this niche market. The ribbed texture of its back not only provides a better grip but looks visually interesting and attractive. And unlike other rugged phones, this model isn't just about durability, as it has other features that may even appeal to regular consumers.