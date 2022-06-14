Here's What Samsung's Upcoming Rugged Smartphone Will Look Like

Samsung has been making its Galaxy Xcover lineup of rugged smartphones for several years now. Designed to be durable, Xcover series phones are typically used by frontline workers involved in the retail, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. All of Samsung's Xcover models from the past were designed to support the MIL-STD-810G standard, along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Strangely, it's been a while since Samsung launched an Xcover smartphone. The last smartphone to bear the Xcover branding — the Galaxy Xcover Pro — was released in January 2020, a few months before the world started grappling with the pandemic. Given that it's been over two years since the company announced a durable smartphone, the launch of a successor to the Xcover Pro was deemed to be just around the corner.

In fact, a few months ago, we talked about a possible successor to the original 2020 Xcover Pro. At the time, this device was rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2. Nearly three months since that appearance, the device is yet to be formally announced.

More recently, folks at WinFuture released press images of what they say is Samsung's upcoming Xcover smartphone. WinFuture, however, calls this device the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 5G instead of the older name — the Xcover Pro 2. Since there is some ambiguity over the product's final name, we'll be referring to this device as the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 5G.