Here's What Samsung's Upcoming Rugged Smartphone Will Look Like
Samsung has been making its Galaxy Xcover lineup of rugged smartphones for several years now. Designed to be durable, Xcover series phones are typically used by frontline workers involved in the retail, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. All of Samsung's Xcover models from the past were designed to support the MIL-STD-810G standard, along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Strangely, it's been a while since Samsung launched an Xcover smartphone. The last smartphone to bear the Xcover branding — the Galaxy Xcover Pro — was released in January 2020, a few months before the world started grappling with the pandemic. Given that it's been over two years since the company announced a durable smartphone, the launch of a successor to the Xcover Pro was deemed to be just around the corner.
In fact, a few months ago, we talked about a possible successor to the original 2020 Xcover Pro. At the time, this device was rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro 2. Nearly three months since that appearance, the device is yet to be formally announced.
More recently, folks at WinFuture released press images of what they say is Samsung's upcoming Xcover smartphone. WinFuture, however, calls this device the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 5G instead of the older name — the Xcover Pro 2. Since there is some ambiguity over the product's final name, we'll be referring to this device as the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 5G.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro: What we know so far
The consensus is that the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro and the rumored Xcover Pro 2 are the same devices, with the former being the product's final name. We've already reported about the likelihood of this device getting a removable battery, and the latest leaked images seem to further cement that notion.
From the leaked images, we can see that the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro gets dual cameras at the rear. While the rest of the rear panel appears plain, the twin camera modules seem to have red metallic rings surrounding them — adding a bit of character to the design. The phone also has an LED flash right next to the twin camera lenses. When seen from the front, the thick bezels of the device become easily visible. The side panels, naturally, house the volume rocker buttons and the power key. The phone also gets two additional configurable buttons. Wired connectivity is enabled via a USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack.
While the rest of the specs remain under wraps, it's evident from the name that the phone will be 5G capable. Unfortunately, we still do not have a launch/announcement date for this device. But a device with the same name — Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro 5G — recently appeared in the FCC's database, indicating that the device may see an official reveal sometime in the next few weeks.