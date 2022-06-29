Could Electric Vehicles Have A Positive Impact On Your Health?

It's well known that electric vehicles could have a positive impact on the environment, among beneficial effects on your wallet, but what if they could do the same for your health? A study from the University of Gothenburg supports this idea. When buses in the city were replaced by fully electric buses, the health of residents who lived along the bus route was positively impacted. The main reason for this, as noted by the study, was the noise reduction caused by the switch to electric buses.

Low-frequency noise occurring consistently over long periods of time can have an impact on health, especially since this type of noise is harder to block out via walls or windows. As noted in another research paper from the University of Gothenburg, low-frequency noise in the environment can lead to sleep disturbance, fatigue, concentration problems, and more. So, it would make sense that when the sources of this noise are removed, it positively impacts the health of those who are usually subject to the noise.