Facebook Revamps Groups, Rolls Out Discord-Like Channels

In a bid to tighten its grip as the world's largest social media platform, Facebook has been adding features and functionality almost non-stop for the past half-decade. While features like Facebook Pages and Groups have been around for a long time, many of the newer additions to the platform include Marketplace, Stories, Watch, and more recently, Facebook Reels.

With additional screen real estate required to display content from these new features, Facebook has also been making minor changes to the designs of its web and smartphone apps. The unfortunate result of this nonstop UI-tweak spree is that Facebook has been getting increasingly cluttered. This becomes glaringly evident on the platform's iOS and Android apps — which continue to be the primary medium through which most Facebook users access the social media platform.

Even though Facebook has shied away from making significant UI changes to its popular Facebook app, the company seems intent on making smaller changes that only apply to certain facets of the app.

In the most recent example, Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms announced fresh design changes to Facebook Groups. The company claims these changes will help people access their groups quickly and will deliver a better system or organization for individuals involved in multiple groups. Besides these changes, Facebook also talked about a new feature called Channels, which is touted as a focused space for people to interact within existing communities.