Overwatch 2 Beta Sign-Up And Update: Here's How To Join

"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its eventual release date, and players can now sign up for the game's beta if they want to help find bugs and sample the game before its full release. The long-awaited sequel to 2016's "Overwatch" will feature two new characters, a new game mode, and several new maps to explore.

Like its predecessor, the game will be a team-based shooter where competing sides work on a set of objectives to achieve victory, or just repeatedly kill each other en masse if you decide to opt for the deathmatch mode. New heroes Junker Queen and Soujurn are set to make their playable debuts, while some characters players might be more familiar with have received new looks. Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra are all confirmed to have had "reworks" and new skills added.

Push, a new game mode, will be included in the sequel. The new model plays a bit like capture the flag in reverse. Teams fight for control of a robot that then has to be forced into the enemy base. Other game modes will get some new maps players can cause havoc on. Paraiso and Midtown are new hybrid maps, New Queen Street and Coloesso are new Push maps, and Circuit Royal is a new escort map. These maps are based in real world locations like New York City, Rome, Monte Carlo, and Toronto. "Overwatch 2" will also feature a new ping system and will be free-to-play — though the exact details on how the game will be monetized have yet to be released.