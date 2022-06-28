Microsoft-Backed AI Learns How To Play Minecraft By Watching Online Videos

Machines capable of rapidly learning functions and interacting with interfaces humans usually use, like keyboards, are taking over the world. Luckily for us, this particular world is virtual. An AI developed by a Microsoft-backed organization has learned how to play "Minecraft" after spending some time studying videos on YouTube.

Open AI, which developed the bot, is a non-profit research and development company with backers that include Microsoft, Reid Hoffman's charitable foundation, and Khosla Ventures. Elon Musk, a man who has publicly stated his fears about AI and how much of a threat it is to humanity, was one of the company's founders. Musk was heavily involved in the research organization early on and, along with the other founding board members, made a "substantial contribution" to its funding.

One of the non-profit's more famous recent projects is DALL-E, the open-source, machine learning-based tool that turns words into art. That particular project is not yet accessible to the general public, but another tool based on its source code, DALL-E Mini, is. The tool isn't exactly perfect, which has only increased its popularity — the internet loves things like messed-up images based on strange concepts.