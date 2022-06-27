Today's Wordle Answer #374 - June 28, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

The June 28 edition of Wordle throws the word droll at its avid players. It is said to have been carried over from the French word drole, which refers to a person or situation that is comical or funny. In Middle French, the same word is also used to describe a person who lives a luxurious life. In Dutch, the roots trace back to the word drol referring to a fat man of short stature.

Interestingly, phonetic variations between the sound of T and D push it into the territory of the word troll. In Middle High German, the word trolle means a clown or jester, but in Old Norse, it is used to describe a troll or goblin, the forest-dwelling mythological creatures of many bedtime stories. A Proto-Germanic variation of the word is used to describe a creature that walks with an odd gait, which more or less falls in the troll category.

Terms like drolly, drollish, or drollery are used as substitutes for words like comical or funny, although they might sound archaic today. It is, therefore, no surprise that there are hardly any quotes from a modern-age personality that employ the world droll, which also explains why it is hard to guess the word in the first place despite knowing its meaning.