Wordle Removing Obscene Words After NYT Acquisition

Wordle, the daily word-guessing trivia, has taken the internet by storm. With its meteoric rise to popularity, the game's rights were recently acquired by The New York Times. With its acquisition of Wordle, The New York Times is making substantive changes to the list of words in the game and is removing a range of vulgar and inappropriate words from the list of acceptable guesses in the game.

As Polygon notes, The New York Times has removed offensive words including gendered slurs that attack people's character. We have chosen to omit the said slurs but you may satiate your curiosity by finding them out at the source linked above. The game responds with a message saying the guessed word is "not in word list," prompting players to make newer, more family-friendly guesses.

Incidentally, however, certain obscene words still seep through as valid suggestions as per Polygon's report. These include the plural to the F-word as well as the five-letter slang for vagina. These words may soon be removed from the list too as a spokesperson for the New York Times says. "Offensive words will always be omitted from consideration," said the NYT representative. "As we have just started Wordle's transition to The Times website, we are still in the process of removing those words from the game play."