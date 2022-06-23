Twitter Is Trying To Downplay Admitting It Settled A Huge Privacy Case

In May 2022, the U.S. FTC (Federal Trade Commission) fined Twitter $150 million for misusing data collected from its users for targeting them with advertisements. In addition to this monetary fine, Twitter's settlement with the FTC included a clause that mandated the company would need to issue a public apology to its users, informing them about these developments — essentially admitting its guilt.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Twitter finally issued that apology in the form of a separate section on the company's dedicated Help portal. It is unclear how many regular Twitter users have had the chance to read this public apology or were even aware of these developments.

For some users, a link to this apology came in the form of a notification that was pinned to the top of their timelines. In case someone missed seeing this notification or dismissed it the first time, there seems to be no easy way to easily recover it. Additionally, if one does manage to get through the Twitter help section and read the apology, the wording of the message tries to downplay the fact that the company violated the trust of its users.