Why This Moon Pool Is So Important For Scientific Research

Inside the Australian icebreaker ship known as RSV Nuyina is a feature called a moon pool. A moon pool is what you might imagine would be a seafarer's nightmare, as it's basically a giant hole in the hull of a ship. According to Australian government officials, RSV Nuyina's moon pool is over 40 feet deep and runs all the way from the ship's science deck to the frigid open sea below. While it might appear like a fancy underwater Jacuzzi, its main purpose isn't for leisure, but as a sort of doorway to the underwater world.

Upon opening its top and bottom hatches, this moon pool is able to act as a portal for transport of various scientific instrumentation and submersibles straight into the deep from within the ship itself. This sidesteps the need for exiting the environment-controlled interior of the ship, preventing exposure to external elements and inclement weather. Although moon pools can be nifty in-ship facilities on their own, the way in which the RSV Nuyina utilizes theirs is even more important.