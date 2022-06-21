Today's Wordle Answer #368 - June 22, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

Wordle #368 brings a zesty semology twist to the puzzle game. The root word for today's solution is one synonymous with wonderful, striking, and worth respectful admiration. And yet, when using the same suffix as the word wonderful, it produces a word with the opposite meaning. The solution word is also used frequently to describe something that needs to be done with extremely high dedication and commitment.

While the root word is often used strictly in a positive sense, the suffixed version — which is also the solution for Wordle's June 22 edition — can mean the opposite depending on the context. The modern English vocabulary has very few two-syllable words that produce a polar opposite meaning depending on what's written before or after it. Here are some more hints for the latest Wordle puzzle. The word some is the opposing word for the suffix used in today's Wordle solution. To make things simpler, the word has two vowels and a semi-vowel as its second letter.