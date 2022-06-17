The Unexpected Object The Perseverance Rover Spotted On Mars

The Perseverance rover has spotted a shiny object on Mars, but it isn't anything Martian: the shiny object in question turns out to be part of the landing equipment used during Perseverance's landing in February 2021.

It's part of a thermal blanket, which is a flexible fabric blanket made of multiple layers of Mylar films and Dacron netting (via NASA). The shiny materials on the outside of the blankets help to deflect heat and the padding inside the blankets acts as insulation to keep heat away from delicate components.

The blanket was wrapped around the descent stage, which is a rocket-powered jetpack that has eight engines pointed down toward the Martian surface (via NASA). During landing, the rover was ensconced inside the descent stage, which fired its engines to slow the speed at which it approached the surface. Once that was done, the rover was lowered away from the descent stage on cables until it landed on the surface. Then the descent stage cut the cables and moved away from the rover to avoid getting in the way.

One odd thing about finding the piece of the blanket in this particular location is that it's a decent way from where the descent stage impacted the surface. Engineers aren't quite sure how the blanket got there.

"It's a surprise finding this here," the NASA Perseverance twitter account wrote. "My descent stage crashed about 2 km away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?"