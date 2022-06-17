The Reason Astronomers Are Watching This Hypergiant Star As It Dies

Our sun is huge compared to the Earth, capable of holding more than one million blue planets. The sun is small compared to some other stars in our galaxy, however. Stars like VY Canis Majoris, located in the constellation of Canis Major, is one of the largest known stars of a type called supergiants. It is so big (with a radius of 1,420 times that of the sun) that it is referred to as a hypergiant (via the University of Arizona).

It's rare to find a star this large, and researchers are intrigued as to how stars like this change and evolve over time. In particular, they know that stars this big tend to periodically throw off a significant amount of their mass differently than more typical small stars like our sun. Now, a research team of astronomers has been observing this monster to learn more.

"We are particularly interested in what hypergiant stars do at end of their lives," said Ambesh Singh, one of the researchers, in the University of Arizona article. "People used to think these massive stars simply evolve into supernovae explosions, but we are no longer sure about that."

The researchers don't think that supernovas are good explanations of how these massive stars die.

"If that were the case, we should see many more supernovae explosions across the sky," said another of the researchers, Lucy Ziurys in the same aritcle. "We now think they might quietly collapse into black holes, but we don't know which ones end their lives like that, or why that happens and how."