The Mystery About The Mystery Machine That Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Zoinks! The idyllic, tropical-themed Mystery Machine is an instant signifier of the classic 1960s-era cartoon series, "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" as well as each of its subsequent spinoffs and Hollywood film remakes. Fans of the series are instantly able to identify the ubiquitous cartoon van when they see it, but those who are a little more automotive-savvy are struggling to identify something a bit different: the Mystery Machine's make, model, and year.

Some car enthusiasts have attempted to create their own versions of the flower-printed panel van, such as the owner of this 2001 Dodge Caravan, which was given a groovy paint job and then made available for rent by tourists and paranormal investigators alike through the Turo car rental app. This was all the way back in 2019, and we still aren't quite sure if the proper Mystery Machine — you know, the one from 1969 — would have made sense as a 2001 Dodge Caravan. So it's reasonable to find "Scooby-Doo" enthusiasts and car enthusiasts alike searching for clues to this day.

Historically, the Mystery Machine was occupied by a talking Great Dane, the titular Scooby-Doo, along with his pals Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma. The group was best known for unmasking cartoon criminals masquerading as supernatural entities, such as masked ghosts and other monsters. The original series famously began on September 13, 1969, before parent network CBS abruptly cut it short on Halloween of the following year after only two seasons. A third and final season aired under ABC nearly a decade later in 1978. Since then, the "Scooby-Doo" intellectual property has been expanded upon and spun off of, resulting in films like "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins," and Saturday morning cartoons like "Scooby's Mystery Funhouse."