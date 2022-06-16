Today's Wordle Answer #363 - June 17, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

Wordle #363 is serving up a particularly versatile word as the solution for the beloved puzzle game on June 17, 2022. It is actually the past tense of a word that signifies whether something is in motion. When used with the right subject, it could mean that force or a high speed was also involved with the movement. Commentators often use the word to describe an athlete's movement when they tear through the opponent's defense line.

Interestingly, the answer to today's Wordle quiz also has an audible side to it, especially when it comes to a certain kind of musical instruments that producing mellow tunes. Or, something as shrill as the honk produced by a train, which reverberates in the ears of those nearby. Action heroes can often be seen uttering a four-word phrase that starts with the root word to describe the act of doing something to kill boredom or relieving the pent up stress.

The root word's transitive verb also comes in handy in describing a situation where an individual keeps rambling about their personal accomplishments. Plus, it is also used as a substitute for an explosion in colloquial terms, or when an electric fuse malfunctions. Here's another clue: the Wordle answer for Friday only has a single vowel, an "o" right in the middle.