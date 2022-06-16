Today's Wordle Answer #363 - June 17, 2022 Word Solution And Hints
Wordle #363 is serving up a particularly versatile word as the solution for the beloved puzzle game on June 17, 2022. It is actually the past tense of a word that signifies whether something is in motion. When used with the right subject, it could mean that force or a high speed was also involved with the movement. Commentators often use the word to describe an athlete's movement when they tear through the opponent's defense line.
Interestingly, the answer to today's Wordle quiz also has an audible side to it, especially when it comes to a certain kind of musical instruments that producing mellow tunes. Or, something as shrill as the honk produced by a train, which reverberates in the ears of those nearby. Action heroes can often be seen uttering a four-word phrase that starts with the root word to describe the act of doing something to kill boredom or relieving the pent up stress.
The root word's transitive verb also comes in handy in describing a situation where an individual keeps rambling about their personal accomplishments. Plus, it is also used as a substitute for an explosion in colloquial terms, or when an electric fuse malfunctions. Here's another clue: the Wordle answer for Friday only has a single vowel, an "o" right in the middle.
Versatility is in the name
In case you haven't cracked the Wordle #363 code yet, the answer is blown. Though it seems like quite a boring word with little to no interesting history behind it, blown happens to be surprisingly versatile in terms of usage. Blown out, blown away, blown off course, blown mind, high blown, and more. There have been two films by the name "Blown Away" that were released consecutively in 1993 and 1994. The 1994 film was an action flick that had big names like Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones, and Forest Whitaker attached to it.
Digging into the word's etymological history, it is derived from the Middle English word "blowen" and the Old English word "blawan," both of which mean inflate/blow/sound. When traced back to its Old Armenian roots, the word is used to describe fertility, while its Latin progenitor means the same as its modern English counterpart.
Here's a sample sentence. "Game streamer Quin69 has blown $10,000 on Diablo Immortal, but is still waiting to find a Legendary Gem." By the way, that's actually real news. To be honest, today's Wordle didn't really blow my socks off, but my mind was blown after finding that though Jay Leno has possibly the world's biggest personal car collection, there isn't a Ferrari in those ranks.