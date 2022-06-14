FDA Approves Parkinson's Monitoring System On Apple Watch

A San Francisco-based company has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nod for software that tracks Parkinson's symptoms using the Apple Watch, according to a press release (via PRNewswire). Called StrivePD, the health software combines information gathered from "brain imaging, electrophysiology, genetic and other clinical data," the company explains. With the software running on an Apple Watch, folks with Parkinson's disease will be able to keep a tab on symptoms and track relevant medical events.

The latter is crucial because a detailed breakdown of motor activity fluctuation will allow medical experts to arrive at the best medication schedule and dosage level more quickly. Moreover, the multimodal data and neurological metrics collected during the trials will also help speed up drug research and development. Rune Labs, the company behind the breakthrough, will rely on Apple's Monitoring Movement Disorder API to further develop the software ecosystem around StrivePD.

Apple's API is used to record dyskinetic symptoms and tremors — an involuntary rhythmic shaking or body movement — that serve as one of the core signs of Parkinson's during diagnosis and subsequent treatment. At the moment, the MDS-UPDRS assessment is regarded as the most reliable observation method by neurologists. However, the conclusions might vary from one expert to another, and there is also a realistic chance that the symptoms might appear subdued during the 30-minute assessment session. Bringing a commercially available device like the Apple Watch into the fold has multiple benefits.