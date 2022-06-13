Ferrari's Rough Season Just Got Worse At The Azerbeihan Grand Prix

Ferrari's hopes of picking up its first world title since 2008 have taken a huge blow after the team suffered the worst possible outcome at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Scuderia made a roaring start to the season, picking up a one-two in the opening race and a second win courtesy of driver Charles Leclerc in Australia. The Monacan also managed to take second place in between the two wins. Leclerc could potentially have won a third race for the team at Monaco, but a tactical error handed the win to Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Despite not winning since the third race of the season, Ferrari has still managed four podium finishes and Leclerc has been exceptional in qualifying, managing to snag pole position in six of the eight races so far. Following the disaster in Baku, Ferrari is now 80 points behind the leader Red Bull in the constructor's championship and has a huge task ahead. Leclerc will need to convert the advantages he keeps pulling from qualifying into Grand Prix wins if Ferrari wants a chance of taking the title from the incumbent champions.