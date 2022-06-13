Galaxy Watch 5 FCC Listing Reveals A Long-Overdue Charging Upgrade

If you've been watching the smartwatch market for the past two years or so, you probably know that something is up with Samsung's line of wearables. The company made a surprising shift in its strategy and ditched its homegrown Tizen-based OS in favor of Google's Wear OS, causing the tides to change in the latter's favor. While the dust is still settling from that — support for Google Assistant is still in its early stages, for example — Samsung seems to be stirring things up again with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series. Interested users and hopeful buyers might be a tad disappointed about rumors of the rotating bezel's demise, but the new smartwatch could still have plenty to offer, especially based on its sighting at the FCC.

There have been tips that Samsung will be ditching the rotating bezel that has become an almost iconic feature of its Galaxy Watch wearables, including the old Gear S line. This wouldn't be the first time it happened, but it might be more permanent this time around. No other smartwatch has this feature, and Samsung probably considers it a burden now rather than a selling point. The company does have a virtual equivalent that uses a touch-sensitive bezel, but that may eventually disappear, too.

The FCC listing (via Android Police) doesn't exactly confirm nor deny that, but it does hint at the available models. These include the SM-900 and SM-910, believed to be two sizes of the base Galaxy Watch 5 model, as well as the SM-920, which could be the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Despite the "Pro" in its name, the latter is believed to eschew that rotating bezel, which would have been put on a Classic variant.