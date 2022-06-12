Minecraft Legends Serves Up An Action Strategy Makeover

After delving deep into the world of dungeons, "Minecraft" is getting a strategy spin-off that will be out next year. At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft announced "Minecraft Legends," an action-strategy game that will add a new gameplay flavor to the sandbox smash hit. Developed in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive, "Minecraft Legends" will have players defend the Overworld against a Piglin invasion from the Nether that threatens to consume the beautiful voxel art landscape. Mojang says players will come across familiar mobs in the upcoming game, partnering with them to vanquish the common enemies.

Aside from the usual campaign co-op mode, the upcoming "Minecraft" title also serves as up competitive multiplayer mode. Details about the latter are still under the wraps, but the studio has promised to share more information later this year as the release date inches closer. However, the developers are promising "a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike."