HTC Is Teasing A Big Android Phone Comeback With The Metaverse In Its Sights

Taiwanese technology company HTC — once famous for its quality smartphones — has been in a state of limbo for a while now. Faced with mounting losses and unable to fend off stiff competition from aggressive Chinese brands, HTC made a strategic decision to withdraw from several key markets back in 2018. Unlike LG, though — which eventually caved in to pressure and gave up on its loss-making smartphone business — HTC never officially threw in the towel.

And while it may be true that HTC hasn't made any significant international announcements for a while now, the company has been regularly with low-key launches in its home market of Taiwan. It is also notable that HTC has never officially talked about completely withdrawing from the smartphone market.

Earlier today, HTC gave one more sign of its being alive and well when the company's official Twitter account sent out a tweet teasing at least one brand new product.

The text and the imagery make it evident that the new device is quite likely a smartphone. The device is part of HTC's "Viverse" range and does not have an official name yet. This — combined with rumors and tips released over the past few months — suggests HTC's next major Android smartphone release is just around the corner. This latest announcement suggests that an event on June 28, 2022, will reveal all.