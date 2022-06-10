2025 Cupra EVs: Everything We Know So Far

We've all seen ridiculously quick and exorbitant battery-electric vehicles, but none are like Cupra's UrbanRebel concept that we first saw in 2021. The concept looks straight out of Gran Turismo with its sharp lines, bulging fenders, massive rear wing, and aero-optimized wheels. However, the production UrbanRebel is a toned-down variant of the concept that doesn't entirely abandon its racing-inspired design.

"The Cupra Urban Rebel will be the biggest project for our company in the upcoming years since it is key for our transformation as a fully electric brand," said Werner Tietz, Vice-President for R&D at Cupra. "We are leading the cluster development, the family of vehicles that will democratize sustainable urban mobility for different brands within the Volkswagen Group."

The incoming Cupra UrbanRebel is a front-wheel-drive electric car riding on VW's modular and dedicated MEB electric platform. According to Cupra, UrbanRebel will have a single 222-horsepower electric motor that pushes the EV from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and up to 273 miles of WLTP-rated driving range. Moreover, it has an aggressive façade with a racing-inspired rear spoiler and a massive diffuser to tame the wind. Goodwood claims UrbanRebel is about the same size as a Ford Fiesta, and the interior design is worth writing home about with its futuristic ambient lighting and bespoke steering wheel.

The Cupra UrbanRebel is designed and developed in Barcelona, Spain, and it will start arriving at European dealerships by 2025.