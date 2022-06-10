2025 Cupra EVs: Everything We Know So Far
Volkswagen's Spanish automaking subsidiary Cupra has been enjoying a resurgence of late. The carmaker's turnover grew from €430 million in 2018 to about €2.2 billion in 2021, producing close to 200,000 vehicles and surpassing all company expectations. Cupra is the high-performance subsidiary of SEAT (Sociedad Espanola de Automoviles de Turismo), and it became a standalone brand in 2018. Cupra unleashed its first EV, the Born, in 2021, and it began revealing a slew of all-electric concept vehicles that made us give the brand a second look.
Cupra is spearheading the era of electrification by unleashing three new "electrified vehicles" by 2025. It unveiled the Cupra UrbanRebel, the Tavascan, and the Terramar at their "Unstoppable Impulse" event held at Terramar Sitges in Barcelona, Spain. "In the midterm, our aim is to deliver 500,000 cars per year and push forward with our international expansion into new markets as well as entering new segments," said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.
Cupra UrbanRebel: Electric Supermini
We've all seen ridiculously quick and exorbitant battery-electric vehicles, but none are like Cupra's UrbanRebel concept that we first saw in 2021. The concept looks straight out of Gran Turismo with its sharp lines, bulging fenders, massive rear wing, and aero-optimized wheels. However, the production UrbanRebel is a toned-down variant of the concept that doesn't entirely abandon its racing-inspired design.
"The Cupra Urban Rebel will be the biggest project for our company in the upcoming years since it is key for our transformation as a fully electric brand," said Werner Tietz, Vice-President for R&D at Cupra. "We are leading the cluster development, the family of vehicles that will democratize sustainable urban mobility for different brands within the Volkswagen Group."
The incoming Cupra UrbanRebel is a front-wheel-drive electric car riding on VW's modular and dedicated MEB electric platform. According to Cupra, UrbanRebel will have a single 222-horsepower electric motor that pushes the EV from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and up to 273 miles of WLTP-rated driving range. Moreover, it has an aggressive façade with a racing-inspired rear spoiler and a massive diffuser to tame the wind. Goodwood claims UrbanRebel is about the same size as a Ford Fiesta, and the interior design is worth writing home about with its futuristic ambient lighting and bespoke steering wheel.
The Cupra UrbanRebel is designed and developed in Barcelona, Spain, and it will start arriving at European dealerships by 2025.
Cupra Tavascan: Global Electric SUV
Before UrbanRebel hits the streets, Cupra will debut the Tavascan in 2024, the brand's first global EV. We first previewed the Tavascan as the Extreme E Concept off-road racer unveiled in 2021. Cupra claims the production-intent Tavascan SUV has a coupe-like body profile, two electric motors, and an all-wheel drivetrain. With no less than 301 horsepower at its disposal, we're expecting Tavascan to be sprightlier than UrbanRebel while achieving 279 miles of range (WLTP cycle) with its 77 kWh battery.
The production-intent Tavascan SUV is not as wild-looking as the Extreme E Concept, but it retains the concept's dynamic and futuristic shape. It has an illuminated Cupra logo between the massive front air vents, while those gorgeous 22-inch turbine alloy wheels with copper accents are standard fare. The rear styling is equally striking with an LED light bar and an aggressive rear diffuser. Inside, it has 3D leather relief bucket seats with integrated speakers, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Cupra Terramar: Gasoline's Final Hurrah
Cupra said Terramar is the brand's first electrified SUV that shares its mechanical DNA with the next-gen Audi Q3. It will even come from the same Audis Györ manufacturing plant and will be made alongside the Q3. Terramar will also be the last Cupra to have a gasoline engine, but the automaker will unveil plug-in hybrid powertrains that achieve about 62 miles of all-electric range by 2024.
"Our sporty hybrid SUV perfectly combines bold proportions with a long, striking, bonnet, while the shark nose means breakthrough resistance and determination to win," said Jorge Diaz, Cupra design director. Cupra has yet to divulge specific deets, but it mentioned Terramar is 4.5 meters long and will arrive at dealerships by 2024 selling alongside Cupra's existing Ateca and Formentor SUVs.
We're expecting Cupra to reveal the specifications, options, and trim models for its newest electrified vehicles soon. Price-wise, we expect Cupra EVs to be more affordable given the brand's insistence on utilizing 3D printed and 3D knitted parts and components.