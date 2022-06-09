TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Release Date Revealed Alongside Fan-Favorite Character

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" finally has a release date, and it comes with a surprise in tow. The game's latest trailer dropped at the Summer Games Fest 2022, revealing fan-favorite Casey Jones as the new playable character and June 16, 2022, as the global release date. Additionally, the game will also include a 6-player mode that will have a team kicking and punching their way through the Foot Clan.

Just in case you're wondering, Master Splinter will also be a playable character, alongside April O'Neil, while the mutated Bebop and Rocksteady will be on the villain gang. The game, which has been designed in pixel art graphics style, promises "old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics." Interestingly, the ninjutsu-trained turtles in the game have been voiced by the same actors who also lent their talent to the 1987 cartoon series.

Coming to platform availability, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. According to a report from Polygon, the game will also make its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X thanks to backward compatibility. Priced at $24.99, Microsoft will also be offering the game via its Xbox Game Pass subscription.