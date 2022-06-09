TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Release Date Revealed Alongside Fan-Favorite Character
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" finally has a release date, and it comes with a surprise in tow. The game's latest trailer dropped at the Summer Games Fest 2022, revealing fan-favorite Casey Jones as the new playable character and June 16, 2022, as the global release date. Additionally, the game will also include a 6-player mode that will have a team kicking and punching their way through the Foot Clan.
Just in case you're wondering, Master Splinter will also be a playable character, alongside April O'Neil, while the mutated Bebop and Rocksteady will be on the villain gang. The game, which has been designed in pixel art graphics style, promises "old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics." Interestingly, the ninjutsu-trained turtles in the game have been voiced by the same actors who also lent their talent to the 1987 cartoon series.
Coming to platform availability, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. According to a report from Polygon, the game will also make its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X thanks to backward compatibility. Priced at $24.99, Microsoft will also be offering the game via its Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Retro style, fresh mechanics
The beat-'em-up style game from publisher Dotemu also evokes memories of the classic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection" games from Konami. However, developer Tribute Games has made some modern changes in terms of game mechanics, while retaining the signature fast pacing that made the old games fun — and, of course, the retro graphics style is a key attraction here.
Each character in the game stands out based on three statistics: power, range, and speed. There's also a combat counter that goes up as players rain down combos. Another cool aspect is that players can high-five each other to share health, something that appears at the end of the game's latest trailer happening between Jones and Master Splinter.
In the 6-player co-op mode, the number of enemies will go up or down based on the headcount of good guys on a team. Aside from a main single-player story mode that also unlocks new moves as players progress, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" also offers secondary challenges that will be rewarded with unique items and the discovery of other non-playable characters.