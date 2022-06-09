NASA Is Officially Joining The Hunt For UFOs

NASA has announced that it is setting up a team to conduct a detailed study covering Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), more commonly referred to as UFOs, that will analyze all the past relevant records of such events with a scientific lens. The study, which is expected to last for around nine months, will involve experts from fields across aeronautics, science, and data analytics who will try to formulate the best collection and observation practices for studying UAPs.

Though UAP reports are often referred to as UFO sightings, NASA's press announcement doesn't mention that terminology, nor does it speculate about any extraterrestrial links. "There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin," says the space agency's press release. Thomas Zurbuchen, the Associate Administrator at NASA Science Mission Directorate, made it clear on Twitter that the focus is on the collection and identification of UAP events, and applying scientific methods to verify their origin for improving "our understanding of the unknown."

It is also worth mentioning here that NASA's reasons for commissioning the study aren't motivated by a raw excitement to find aliens. Instead, the agency suggests that it is going to delve into the world of UAPs because they might pose national security and air safety risks. NASA, however, also has an active astrobiology program that aims to find traces of biological activity in the farthest corners of the cosmos.