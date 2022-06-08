You Can No Longer Use iPads As HomeKit Hubs In iPadOS 16

The announcement of iPadOS 16 is bringing a lot of attention to Apple's tablet ecosystem and proving once again how the company is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of this form factor. Features like Stage Manager and Virtual Memory Swap, although not technically new in computing, put some of Apple's latest iPads on a whole new level, taking them closer to the ideal laptop replacement. That said, the fine print surrounding iPadOS 16's new features is starting to surface, and some of them are a bit confusing. One, in particular, is even disheartening as it will remove what could be an often-used feature for older "retired" iPads that owners tend to leave at home and use as a smart home display.

Despite having long invested in the smart home market via its HomeKit platform, some would consider Apple late to some of the trends in home automation. For example, it still hasn't launched its own smart home display, while rivals Amazon and Google have one or even two generations of those stationary tablets. Apple would rather prefer that HomeKit users employ their Apple HomePod speakers or their Apple TVs as HomeKit hubs, but more creative users have found a way around that, at least until now.

Just like an iPhone, the iPad also has access to HomeKit, and some have turned that into a makeshift HomeKit Smart Display. It's admittedly a convenient way to access the Home app from a large screen without having to turn on the TV or run actions without having to talk to Siri. Unfortunately, Twitter user Tech Crtr discovered a footnote for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 that reveals things will change, leaving iPads officially Home-less as far as the HomeKit app goes.