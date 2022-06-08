The Big Problem Dwayne Johnson Has With Modern Sports Cars
Besides being known as one of the most celebrated action movie stars at the box office — in addition to being a highly decorated former wrestler — Dwayne Johnson is known for his love of cars. This is especially true when it comes to sports cars and supercars, particularly many of the ones that can be seen in his former HBO network show "Ballers" and in the "Fast and the Furious" film franchise that he stars in. Dwayne Johnson, formally known as The Rock, has demonstrated this love of cars both in interviews and on social media. In fact, the man has a pretty impressive collection of rides of his own (via 21 Motoring).
However, just like many lovers of fast cars with exotic designs, he has some valid complaints. It's not that he thinks they aren't as fast as they should be or that modern sports cars are too heavy; for Johnson, it's all about the size of these modern sports cars. Sure, they're impressive, but when you have as large of a frame as someone like The Rock, it's a bit difficult to squeeze into the small cabins found on many of these supercars, as noted by Cars OID. The star has access to all of these incredible rides, but many of them simply can't accommodate him, and he has joked about only being able to take pictures with them rather than taking those beasts for a spin. He's not the only person with this problem.
Customizing your sports car
Luckily there are numerous tuning companies out there that can help with this problem (via Extend My Seat). Not only can they customize the layout of the car to accommodate taller or larger framed people, but they can even perform modifications to do things such as add more horsepower — not that most modern sports cars need the boost. This is a resource widely used by people like NBA players, so it's the perfect solution for anyone who can afford it.
The criticism some may have about this solution is the fact that tall people who want sports cars have to go out and buy one, then also spend extra cash to have it customized to fit them. It doesn't seem fair. However, there are reasons why most companies design sports cars to be so short and with low ground clearance, including to achieve a lower center of gravity for better handling at higher speeds. As well, and as with most things, these cars are designed to fit average height drivers because most consumers fall within that category. Sure, a company like Pagani could design a sports car to fit Dwayne Johnson, but it can't expect to sell very many of those cars, which could hurt its profit margin. Perhaps someday an automaker will come along and designs fast sports cars targeted at people with larger builds.