The Big Problem Dwayne Johnson Has With Modern Sports Cars

Besides being known as one of the most celebrated action movie stars at the box office — in addition to being a highly decorated former wrestler — Dwayne Johnson is known for his love of cars. This is especially true when it comes to sports cars and supercars, particularly many of the ones that can be seen in his former HBO network show "Ballers" and in the "Fast and the Furious" film franchise that he stars in. Dwayne Johnson, formally known as The Rock, has demonstrated this love of cars both in interviews and on social media. In fact, the man has a pretty impressive collection of rides of his own (via 21 Motoring).

However, just like many lovers of fast cars with exotic designs, he has some valid complaints. It's not that he thinks they aren't as fast as they should be or that modern sports cars are too heavy; for Johnson, it's all about the size of these modern sports cars. Sure, they're impressive, but when you have as large of a frame as someone like The Rock, it's a bit difficult to squeeze into the small cabins found on many of these supercars, as noted by Cars OID. The star has access to all of these incredible rides, but many of them simply can't accommodate him, and he has joked about only being able to take pictures with them rather than taking those beasts for a spin. He's not the only person with this problem.