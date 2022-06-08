Android 13 Beta 3 Released And It's A Huge Milestone

Android 13 is on the horizon, but before it gets here and loads up into your device, many smaller goals need to be met. Starting June 8, 2022, one major milestone can now officially be counted as "complete," because Android 13 Beta 3 brings up the new OS to a state of so-called "Platform Stability." Alongside the happy news, Google has also shared an update of the release timeline for Android 13, and it's definitely drawing nearer. With the bump up to Beta 3, the platform is swiftly approaching its final stage, with only one more beta version left to go. What's new in Beta 3, and what comes next after that?

You might be wondering what platform stability is all about, and why it's such a big deal? It's less of a big deal for the beta testers and users, but it's a massive step for app developers working on Android. As per Google's announcement, this milestone means that "all app-facing behaviors and APIs, including the official API Level 33 SDK and NDK APIs, are now final." When put in simpler terms, this means that app devs can now confidently work on their new apps and update existing apps with the knowledge that the platform itself won't change.

In addition to that, Google notes that "Play publishing opens," implying that beta apps will be allowed into the Google Play store for downloading and compatibility testing. This is huge, and because Beta 3 arrives a few months away from the official release of Android 13, most devs will have enough time to update their software before any of us actually see Android 13 on our smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks.