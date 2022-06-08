Android 13 Beta 3 Released And It's A Huge Milestone
Android 13 is on the horizon, but before it gets here and loads up into your device, many smaller goals need to be met. Starting June 8, 2022, one major milestone can now officially be counted as "complete," because Android 13 Beta 3 brings up the new OS to a state of so-called "Platform Stability." Alongside the happy news, Google has also shared an update of the release timeline for Android 13, and it's definitely drawing nearer. With the bump up to Beta 3, the platform is swiftly approaching its final stage, with only one more beta version left to go. What's new in Beta 3, and what comes next after that?
You might be wondering what platform stability is all about, and why it's such a big deal? It's less of a big deal for the beta testers and users, but it's a massive step for app developers working on Android. As per Google's announcement, this milestone means that "all app-facing behaviors and APIs, including the official API Level 33 SDK and NDK APIs, are now final." When put in simpler terms, this means that app devs can now confidently work on their new apps and update existing apps with the knowledge that the platform itself won't change.
In addition to that, Google notes that "Play publishing opens," implying that beta apps will be allowed into the Google Play store for downloading and compatibility testing. This is huge, and because Beta 3 arrives a few months away from the official release of Android 13, most devs will have enough time to update their software before any of us actually see Android 13 on our smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks.
What's new in Android 13 Beta 3 & how to get it?
Google seems to have emphasized privacy and security with Android 13, and it continues to build on that as it moves to the final stages of the beta. The core features are seemingly all there, and all that remains is to polish and finetune them to achieve the best possible performance and compatibility. Some of the privacy features being introduced in Android 13 include notification permission and a new photo picker. Google has also expanded its support for tablets and larger screens, making it easier to work on such devices that run Android. On the other hand, this gives more work to the developers — apps will now need to be compatible not just with smartphones but also with bigger displays.
Android 13 also kicks it up a notch when it comes to productivity, adding themed app icons and language support on a per-app basis. There's also HDR video, Midi 2.0 over USB, and Bluetooth LE Audio. If you want to jump on the Beta 3 train ahead of time, you can opt-in and get the latest update directly from Google's Developer Platform. If you've already joined the Android Beta program, you'll receive your new update automatically.
Not all devices are eligible for participating in the Android 13 beta. Unsurprisingly, Google Pixel phones are amongst those that can join in. The eligibility also stretches to include select ASUS, Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, TECNO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE devices. You can check the full compatibility list here. And if you're waiting for the final version to hit, you won't have to wait long — Android 13 is set to enter the fourth phase of the beta by July, and the final release will follow shortly after.