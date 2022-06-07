iOS 16 Beta Confirms Leaked Feature Is Coming To The iPhone 14 Pro

The announcement of the 2022 M2 MacBook Air and the new features revealed for iPadOS 16 might be taking the lion's share of attention at WWDC 2022, but they are far from the only significant drops that Apple made during its keynote. Both iOS and macOS also took the stage, and both of them have new features that will have iPhone and Mac owners excited for their release later this year. iOS 16, in particular, is getting a much more talented lock screen, though one rumored feature seemed to be MIA during the announcement. That said, there may be no need to worry because an always-on feature might still be heading to this year's iPhone 14 Pro, at least based on the very first beta for iOS 16.

iOS 16 will have a more active and busier lock screen by allowing widgets to live in the space. There could be some battery drain associated with that, though, so users will have to balance features versus battery life according to their needs. Apple might also have a way to offset the increased battery use of those widgets by introducing an always-on display feature that limits how many pixels need to light up to show notifications and alerts.

This AOD feature wasn't part of the iOS 16 reveal, but 9to5Mac discovered references to the functionality in the first developer beta for the upcoming release. References to the always-on display on Springboard, which manages the iPhone home and lock screens, mark this as a feature for the iPhone and not for the Apple Watch, which already has AOD but doesn't use Springboard. These clues suggest that Apple is still actively working on the feature but that it should be ready in time for the iPhone 14 launch later this year.