Why Nobody Knows Who Created Bitcoin

Despite being immortalized in memes as the face behind bitcoin, Dorian admitted to not having any knowledge of the tech required to create a cryptocurrency in the first place. Sure, his name might've checked out, but that doesn't mean the one who made Bitcoin had to literally go by the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Anyone could've used the name as a pseudonym.

One person who did indeed claim to use the name as a pseudonym was Craig Wright (pictured above), also claiming to be the actual creator of Bitcoin in the process (via New York Post). Wright, an Australian computer scientist, tried proving his claims by attempting to cash out coins using private keys only the real Satoshi Nakamoto would have had access to.

At one point, Wright even managed to convince Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen, someone who was personally handpicked by Nakomoto to work on the cryptocurrency. However, before Wright was able to show his "proof of access," he backed out due to a possible "security flaw" that he alleged could've exposed him to "exploitation and theft." The computer scientist explained he simply "broke" and that he did "not have the courage" to do so.

This lack of evidence left doubts on Andresen's mind, who has since expressed the notion that perhaps Nakamoto was hacked instead, losing his private keys in the process. Furthermore, there's also evidence refuting the legitimacy of Wright's so-called private keys, whose ownership could very well be claimed by just about anyone, according to Cointelegraph.