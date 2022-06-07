The Surprising Evolution Of These Forgotten Social Media Sites

Sometimes it is hard to imagine a world without social media and to remember the world that existed before it. That's not to say that social media is so integral to life that one cannot live without it, but it is impossible to ignore its impact on public life. It can be even more impactful for those who use it daily, including those for whom it is part of their professional lives. Social media helps create wealth and offers a path to fame. It bypasses the gatekeepers of legacy media to give small businesses and artists exposure unheard of a couple of decades ago. It has also given us all a glimpse into how ordinary people think and that can often be frustrating and even alarming.

We arrived at this point from the efforts of many people and companies trying to realize the endless and unmapped possibilities of an internet-connected world. From nascent nineties startups to side projects of established tech firms, the Wayback machine holds the archives of plenty of failed ventures in connecting one another. Some of these ventures evolved into brands we know and love today while others still exist to fill roles different from their original intent. Some are cautionary tales on how much money can be wasted trying to compete. Mostly, with the rapid pace of development in the interconnected information age, these social media efforts get forgotten so here are some of the stories about how these social media sites evolved.