The 5 Coolest Features Of The MacBook Air M2

Apple introduced the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 at WWDC 2022, giving consumers their first look at the next installment in the company's ultra-slim line of laptops. The new MacBook Air retains the same svelte ultrabook form factor consumers have come to expect, but with key changes that may make the model an appealing upgrade for existing Air owners.

There's a lot to like about the MacBook Air, not the least of which is its relatively small price tag — though, keep in mind the $999 starting price only applies to the M1 version of the model, while the M2 variant is a bit pricier with a starting price of $1,199. Given that Apple also presented a newly updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and both must compete with the tantalizing iPad Pro with the soon-to-launch iPadOS 16, it may be hard to decide which model is best for your needs. What does the MacBook Air bring to the table that makes it worth the purchase?