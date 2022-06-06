Apple Made Two New Dual USB-C Chargers - Here's The Catch
With new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, not to mention a brand new MacBook Air with a shiny new Apple M2 chipset, you might wonder whether a humble accessory could steal the spotlight at WWDC 2022. Apple's big opening keynote wasn't short on news — or, for that matter, short on comedic interludes starring Craig Federighi — but it was what comes in the box with the new MacBook Air that may make the biggest difference to road warriors day to day.
The new MacBook Air introduces a whole new aesthetic from its predecessor, adopting the flat style we saw Apple debut on the MacBook Pro 16 last year. There's a bigger display, an upgraded 1080p FaceTime camera, and of course the Apple M2 chip inside for more power without penalties on battery life.
When it comes to charging, though, the highlight is the new adapter. For the first time, Apple's bundled charger has not one but two USB-C ports, meaning you can recharge not only the MacBook Air but anything else that relies on a USB-C cable. That might be an iPhone 13, using a USB-C to Lightning cable, an Apple Watch using its proprietary USB-C wireless charging puck, or an iPad Pro, using a regular USB-C cable.
Two ports good, but the power isn't
Doubling up on ports is something we've seen Windows laptop-makers embrace in the past, and loved them for it. If you're frequently on the road, not having to carry a separate charger for your phone can be a welcome improvement to your bag or backpack. Since macOS makes it so easy to use an iPhone's cellular connection for wireless tethering, too, having a topped-up smartphone alongside your laptop is important as well.
The downside to Apple's accessory upgrade is that the dual USB-C charger maxes out at 35W. That's fine for a regular charge of the new MacBook Air, and indeed to quickly recharge an iPhone, but it isn't potent enough to take advantage of the Air's new-found fast charging support, which can get you up to a 50% top-up in 30 minutes. For that, you'll need the 67W USB-C Power Adapter that Apple offers as an alternative.
Happily, you don't pay any extra when you order a new MacBook Air to get that more potent charger. Unfortunately it only has a single USB-C port, and the charger brick itself is considerably larger than the new dual-port version.
Something for international travelers, too
Instead, it might be better to buy it separately, and there in fact Apple has two options. You'll soon be able to buy the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter on its own, priced at $59, according to the Apple Store. That's the same version that comes bundled with the MacBook Air 2022, complete with its fold-out AC prongs for use in US-style outlets.
However, there's also a second version, not discussed during the WWDC 2022 keynote but quietly added to Apple's store nonetheless. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter isn't as small, but it keeps the two USB-C ports and the $59 price. The big difference — which will be most useful to international travelers — is the ability to slide off the two-pin power adapter and slot in a different version from Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit. That way you can keep using it with outlets in the UK, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.