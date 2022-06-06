Apple Made Two New Dual USB-C Chargers - Here's The Catch

With new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, not to mention a brand new MacBook Air with a shiny new Apple M2 chipset, you might wonder whether a humble accessory could steal the spotlight at WWDC 2022. Apple's big opening keynote wasn't short on news — or, for that matter, short on comedic interludes starring Craig Federighi — but it was what comes in the box with the new MacBook Air that may make the biggest difference to road warriors day to day.

The new MacBook Air introduces a whole new aesthetic from its predecessor, adopting the flat style we saw Apple debut on the MacBook Pro 16 last year. There's a bigger display, an upgraded 1080p FaceTime camera, and of course the Apple M2 chip inside for more power without penalties on battery life.

When it comes to charging, though, the highlight is the new adapter. For the first time, Apple's bundled charger has not one but two USB-C ports, meaning you can recharge not only the MacBook Air but anything else that relies on a USB-C cable. That might be an iPhone 13, using a USB-C to Lightning cable, an Apple Watch using its proprietary USB-C wireless charging puck, or an iPad Pro, using a regular USB-C cable.