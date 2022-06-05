How To Deregister An Echo Device From Your Amazon Account

Just like smartphones and tablets, Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are linked to a unique user ID — in this case, the one associated with your Amazon account. Also, just like any device with personal information on it, you'll want to wipe it clean before selling or gifting one to someone else. Resetting an Amazon Echo device to factory settings is only the first step; to fully disassociate your Amazon account with the device, you'll also want to go online and deregister it completely from your Amazon account.

Deregistering an Alexa device, however, is not the same as resetting the device to factory settings, which is a process may want to try if you're having technical issues with your Alexa smart speaker. For example, if your Amazon Echo doesn't consistently respond to the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it could also be "Echo," "Ziggy," "Computer" or "Amazon") or if the volume doesn't change when you press the volume buttons, resetting the device to factory settings may fix those problems and more. They are different processes, though, and done in response to different circumstances.