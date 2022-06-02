Steam Deck Fans Just Got Bad News About An Upcoming Accessory

Valve has been selling the Steam Deck for several months now. At the time of its launch, Valve also announced its intention to bring an accessory called the Steam Deck Docking Station to market. This optional accessory was designed to allow Steam Deck users to easily hook up their systems with external displays and featured a Gigabit Ethernet port for faster networking speeds. The dock was also designed to expand connectivity options for the Steam Deck and was meant to arrive with extra USB ports to ensure support for external peripherals.

Unfortunately, even after three months of waiting since the launch of the Steam Deck, Valve has not been able to deliver this dock into the hands of consumers. While we already knew that the Steam Deck Docking Station was delayed, Valve initially promised a probable "late Spring" 2022 availability window for the product. Valve went so far as to suggest that the delay was in part meant to allow time to upgrade the dock before its official launch.

In a recent development, Valve announced that they are further delaying the launch of the dock. However, unlike last time, the company has not revealed how long consumers will need to wait for the dock to arrive. The announcement about yet another delayed availability for the Steam Deck Docking Station came via a post on Valve's official blog.