Sonos Voice Control Released: Here's How To Get Started

Sonos speakers have always been able to talk to one another over a wireless network, but now you can talk to them directly with your own voice. Focused on better privacy features than Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, Sonos Voice Control arrived as promised on June 1, 2022, giving users the ability to control their sound system with their voice rather than through the app, with all processing done on-device rather than in the cloud. It'll work with any Alexa or Assistant-compatible Sonos speaker that is connected to the same network and, hand in hand with that, Sonos can still be controlled with either Google or Amazon's services.

Sonos Voice Control will work with several different music streaming services, including Sonos Radio, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and Danzer. Spotify and YouTube Music are conspicuous by their absence, unfortunately, at least for the moment. Assuming you can work around that limitation, you'll need to make sure your Sonos network is up and running properly first.

A single Sonos household can support up to 32 different Sonos devices, just as long as they are all connected over the same Wi-Fi network. Sonos offers a guide to help you get started with the network setup process, but it's not that difficult a process as long as you follow along with the instructions in the app. You'll need to start by purchasing at least one Sonos speaker, such as the new Sonos Ray soundbar. After that, you'll want to download the Sonos S2 app to your phone or computer. Following the instructions in of the app should allow you to get started connecting each of your Sonos speakers to the network, splitting them into different rooms or zones, and optionally grouping them together so that each plays the same music in sync.