How Do Black Holes Die?

Black holes are one of the more well-known features of space, a science fiction staple, and something we still don't know much about. We do know how they form, some of their characteristics, and how they eventually decay away and die.

The gravity produced by a black hole is so immense that light cannot escape its pull and time slows down for objects as they approach the hole's singularity. Because light cannot escape from their pull, we don't actually see black holes. However, we can see their effect on the area around them. Black holes are surrounded by a cloud of superheated dust and gas which ends at something called an event horizon, which is the edge of the black hole itself.

Black holes can also range from something atom-sized to supermassive black holes that contain millions of times the mass of our sun. The gravity of a black hole comes from its density. An atom-sized black hole contains around the same level of mass as a large mountain. NASA says the black hole at the center of our universe is a few million times bigger than Earth but contains around four million times the mass of the Sun.