Microsoft's New Surface Laptop Go 2 Starts At $599 But There's A Catch

Microsoft has had a fair amount of success with its first-generation Surface Laptop Go, which the company launched at the height of the pandemic in 2020. The product, which Microsoft presented as a more affordable option for consumers who wanted a Surface PC, has finally received a much-needed upgrade for 2022.

On June 1, Microsoft announced the launch of the Surface Laptop Go 2 following a leak about the device earlier in the day. An obvious successor to the original product from 2020, the new laptop continues to be the most affordable offering in the Surface lineup and features several upgrades over its predecessor. These upgrades include an entirely new generation of Intel processors that promise better performance and improved thermals, a much better web camera for improved video calling experience, and a slight improvement in the overall battery life.

Apart from the marginal changes to the hardware, Microsoft has also slightly increased the base prices of the machines from $549 to $599. The model continues to flaunt its compact form factor, with the overall size and weight remaining nearly the same.