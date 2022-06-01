How To Have Your Personal Info Removed From Google Search Results

People use Google to search for all kinds of information online — from restaurant addresses to medical conditions, and doctor ratings to meme templates. But what if your personal information is among the search results? It's a concern that many have had for quite a while and one that Google addressed back in April of 2022. In short, you can now ask Google to remove your personal information from search results.

Most folks probably don't want their home address or phone number to pop up whenever someone looks up their name. Businesses of varying shapes and sizes rely on being found in searches, sure, because in those situations you want people to be able to find you or get in touch. But if your personal details are available for anyone to find, that could leave you open to harassment, identity theft, or even physical threats.

So if you look yourself up one day and find something you really don't want other people to know, you'll probably want to get in touch with Google right away.