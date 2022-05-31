How To Check If Someone Has Blocked You On Snapchat

If you believe someone may have blocked you, there are a few steps you can take to double check (via Business Insider). First, you'll want to check your conversations. This is the section of the app that lists all your current chats, which you can see on the main screen by tapping on the small chat bubble icon in the bottom left corner. If you've recently been talking to this person, they should appear close to the top of your conversations. If you scroll through and don't see them, but you know you've talked to them recently, it could mean that they have blocked you. If you try to send them a message and Snapchat tells you it failed to send, that's another indicator you're blocked (or you have a bad internet connection). If you instead see it read "pending," that could mean the person has blocked you or removed you from their friend list.

Another way to see if you've been blocked is by typing a user's display name or username in the search bar. Whether you are friends on Snapchat or not, they should appear in your search. If you don't see them come up, it's a very strong indicator that they have blocked you. However, it's possible they have disabled their Snapchat account instead. In that case, you could always check from a secondary account, either yours or a friend's, to see if they appear there. If they do, that means they haven't deleted their profile and have most likely blocked you.