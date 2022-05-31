A Pixel 7 Prototype Is On Sale Months Before The Official Launch

The launch of Google's Pixel 7 series phones is still a few months away, but an alleged device prototype has already gone up for sale on eBay. First spotted on the r/GooglePixel subreddit, the listing has now been pulled. The aesthetics are consistent with what Google showed at I/O 2022 last month. The device that went up for grabs on the auction website had a glossy rear panel, while the surrounding metal frame and the camera island bar have a distinct metallic look to them.

The USB-C port is located at the bottom flanked by stereo speakers, while the SIM slot is positioned on the side. Google's design approach is fresh, save for one aesthetic element that stands out like an eyesore on the Pixel 7 prototype — that thick chin below the device's front display panel. The likes of Apple and Samsung have managed to shrink the so-called "chin" significantly over the years — to such an extent that their freshest wave of flagships has a bottom bezel that's as thin as the bezels at their tops and sides.

With the Google Pixel 7 — at least in this prototype version — the chin appears to be thicker than what the Pixel 6 and its Pro sibling had to offer. And given the finished state of the prototype, this divisive design change is likely going to appear on the final version.