TCL Stylus 5G Challenges Galaxy S22 Ultra On A Budget

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the few modern phones that offers the convenience of a feature-loaded stylus, but it costs a pretty penny, too. If you don't want to shell out that much for a phone, say hello to the TCL Stylus 5G, a $258 alternative that packs a stylus and a substantially lower price tag. TCL's new smartphone is up for grabs from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and will soon be available from other carrier partners as well.

TCL is touting "near latency-free strokes" with its stylus and interestingly, the company is offering some neat stylus tricks to elevate the experience. Take, for example, the in-house Nebo app, which automatically turns handwriting into text thanks to an AI-powered handwriting recognition algorithm. The MyScript Calculator 2 app turns handwritten mathematical equations into a machine-readable form and gives the result in a jiffy.

Users can also keep a copy of their e-signature stored on the phone for quickly signing documents shared via emails. Another cool feature is the ability to jot down a note without having to switch on the screen. Talking about the screen, it's a 6.81-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness, but it lacks a high refresh rate. At the heart of TCL's stylus-toting model is MediaTek's Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage; there's also the option to expand the storage capacity via a microSD card with up to a 2TB capacity.