NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Captured Video Of Its Record Flight Across Mars

If you've ever wondered what it would look like to speed across the surface of Mars, you should check out the video NASA has shared of the Ingenuity helicopter racing across the red planet. The video shows Ingenuity's flight 25, which was its longest and fastest flight so far. On April 8, the helicopter flew 2,310 feet at speeds of up to 12 mph as it crossed the Séítah region of the Jezero Crater (via NASA). Images of the flight were recorded by the helicopter's navigation camera, which is used to help its autonomous navigation system.

The camera collects images of the surface and, along with a sensor called a laser rangefinder which measures altitude, computers in the helicopter use this information to figure out its position (via NASA). The black and white images collected by the navigation camera have been strung together to create this video, which shows the view from beneath the helicopter as it takes off and flies.

You can see the shadow of the helicopter as it moves across the Martian surface. The flight lasted just over 160 seconds in total, and the footage was sped up by five times to create the video. "For our record-breaking flight, Ingenuity's downward-looking navigation camera provided us with a breathtaking sense of what it would feel like gliding 33 feet above the surface of Mars at 12 miles per hour," said the team lead for the Ingenuity helicopter, Teddy Tzanetos of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.