Android 13 Beta 2.1 Arrives For Pixel Smartphones: Everything You Should Know

Google has started the rollout of a minor update for Android 13 beta testers that brings a host of fixes to resolve known bugs. Dubbed Android 13 Beta 2.1 and available publicly for Pixel smartphones, release notes for the latest build mention four key issues, alongside the usual system stability improvements that are expected from a corrective patch.

Android 13 beta testers had reported random reboots and UI crashing when enabling the hotspot functionality or disconnecting from Android Auto after installing the test builds. Google has fixed that issue with beta version 2.1 of Android 13. Another bug that continuously played the call dialing sound even during an ongoing call has also been addressed. Likewise, an unexpected system behavior that pushed a blank list of suggestions while typing has also been resolved.

We've been testing the Android 13 beta on a Pixel 4a and have frequently come across unresponsive UI elements and jitters during day-to-day usage, many of which remain unresolved. Needless to say, if you carry a Pixel as your daily driver, you should stay away from the beta software. If you're adamant about experiencing Android 13 months ahead of its public release and you're wondering about hardware compatibility, it can now be installed on the Pixel 4 series and all the subsequent models launched after it.