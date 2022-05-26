What To Know About Fortnite's Season-Ending Collision Event
Another season of Fortnite is drawing to a close, capping off with a one-time only event called "COLLISION." And all versions of Fortnite — even if you're playing on mobile through GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming — will be taking part.
Leading up to the day of the event, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Crew reveal for June 2022 and you'll be able to try on the event's special Mecha Weapons Team Outfits. Then on June 4, starting at 8 am ET, you can log in before things kick off to nab an exclusive lobby track and loading screen. The playlist will also be available starting 30 minutes before launch.
COLLISION goes live starting on June 4, 2022, at 4 pm ET and will not be happening again, so if you want to take part you'll need to make sure you're logged in and ready to go on time. The Fortnite Team is recommending that anyone who wants to preserve their experiences from the event should record and archive their gameplay as in-game replays won't be available.
How to get ready
Aside from showing up on-time (or early), the best way to get ready for COLLISION is to ensure all of your affairs are in order. Any quests that haven't been completed and rewards that haven't been earned will be forfeit once the event starts, so if you don't want to miss out be sure to wrap them up before 4 pm ET on June 4, 2022.
The Fortnite Team points out that outstanding quests and rewards could include Special Quests from Prowler, gathering Omni Chips to unlock the Omni Sword pickaxe, or trading in Battle Stars. The team also notes that unused Battle Stars will automatically be redeemed for the earliest available rewards, and content from Packs will carry over to the next season.
What won't carry over, however, is your stockpile of Omni Chips and Bars. Anything you haven't spent will be lost as the seasons change over, so use it if you've got it. This should be fairly easy to do as Bargain Bin Week will be starting up at 9 am ET on May 31, giving you a chance to throw your remaining Bars at Exotic items or use Character services, all at a discounted rate.