What To Know About Fortnite's Season-Ending Collision Event

Another season of Fortnite is drawing to a close, capping off with a one-time only event called "COLLISION." And all versions of Fortnite — even if you're playing on mobile through GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming — will be taking part.

Leading up to the day of the event, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Crew reveal for June 2022 and you'll be able to try on the event's special Mecha Weapons Team Outfits. Then on June 4, starting at 8 am ET, you can log in before things kick off to nab an exclusive lobby track and loading screen. The playlist will also be available starting 30 minutes before launch.

COLLISION goes live starting on June 4, 2022, at 4 pm ET and will not be happening again, so if you want to take part you'll need to make sure you're logged in and ready to go on time. The Fortnite Team is recommending that anyone who wants to preserve their experiences from the event should record and archive their gameplay as in-game replays won't be available.