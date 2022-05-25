The Five Hottest Features Of The 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo

A retractable roof, F1-inspired engine, luxurious digital interior, elegant racing spyder configuration, and butterfly doors — what's not to like about the new Maserati MC20 Cielo? As we noted in our first-look writeup, the new Maserati is expected to sell for around $30,000 more than its predecessor, the MC20 coupe, which has a price tag of $212,000. The MC20 Cielo is built on the MC20 coupe and its high-level performance. To give drivers a more "holistic experience" and a boost in adrenaline, the Cielo's roof can automatically retract in less than 12 seconds, even when driving at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour.

Maserati says the new spyder is a meeting point between the car's audacity and the infinite sky, but under the hood, throughout its body, and in its unique interior, its incredible built-in features make it more than just an expensive convertible. The model's electrochromic smart glass, lightweight carbon fiber and wind tunnel-built aerodynamic body, its Netunno engine, and its tech innovations make the MC20 Cielo stand out with extraordinary character.