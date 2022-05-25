How To Clear Cookies On iPhone

Most people are at least somewhat aware that it is necessary to clear cookies from a browser periodically. This is done for a variety of reasons, including freeing up space, and it isn't limited to laptops and desktop computers. Should you also clear cookies on your iPhone? The answer is "maybe." While this isn't a requirement, clearing cookies on your iPhone every now and again will free up some storage space and may help address certain browsing issues.

Cookies are small files that track your online activity. That sounds creepy, we know, but it's the reason you see so many ads for things you recently searched for or purchased. For example, if you recently bought a record player online, you'll likely start to see advertisements for things related to vinyl players like records or cleaning products for those records. In other words, cookies help improve your online experience — though you probably don't want them to continue building up for too long.