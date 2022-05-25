Jeep's Go Topless Weekend Ends In 100 Arrests

The annual Jeep Weekend ended up in more than 100 arrests, involving cases of brawls, drunk driving, and even an assault on a police officer. Large crowds of tourists and Jeep lovers gather at Bolivar Peninsula's Crystal Beach every May for its "Go Topless" event. According to its official page, Jeep Weekend is an "unorganized gathering" that attracts visitors from all over Texas and Louisiana, many of which come the Monday before the weekend the event is held. Details of the event describe it as a time for "Jeepers" to meet up with fellow enthusiasts to enjoy a "relaxed weekend" on the beach.

However, what took place in this year's Go Topless Weekend was an event that culminated in mass hospitalization instead (via Fox News). Jeep Weekend kicked off on Saturday, May 21, and reportedly had about 40,000 attendees. On the following day, dozens of visitors were transported to the hospital by ambulance, with at least eight being air-lifted in helicopters. An estimated 38 people were hospitalized after the event, while over a hundred were arrested for crimes such as DWIs and assault.